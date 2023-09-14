Teddy Teuma listed among 12 best value signings by The Guardian

Malta international Teddy Teuma has continued to reach new heights after being listed among The Guardian’s 12 best value transfer deals of the summer.

He joins Argentine superstar, and arguably the best football player in history, Lionel Messi, as one of the best value signings of the transfer window.

Teuma signed for Ligue 1 side Reims from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in a £3.9m deal this summer.

“Malta has never been a hotbed of footballing talent, but Teuma might be about to change that. The new Reims recruit is already building a decent highlights reel after a career spent in the lower leagues,” the report reads.

He is now playing under English manager Will Still, who last year hit the headlines after leading Stade de Reims to a Ligue 1 record 17-game unbeaten run.

Earlier this season, Teuma was selected among L’Equippe’s top-11 players of the weekend, with the Maltese midfielder topping the list with 9 points, one above French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Teuma single-handedly crushed Montpellier as supporters showered him with grateful chants of ‘Teuma, Teuma’.