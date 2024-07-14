Spain crowned European football champions for record fourth time after beating England

Spain are Europe's football champions after keeping it till late to beat England 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday.

Mikel Oyarzabal grabbed the winner for Spain on the 86th minute, leaving England with no time to stage a fightback.

It was a feast in Madrid and heartbreak in London as England lost their second consecutive European final, having been beaten on penalties by Italy last time around.

Spain went ahead just after the half-time when Nico Williams hit past Jordan Pickford after receiving a perfect assist from Yamine Lamal on the 47th minute.

Cole Palmer, who came on as a substitute, levelled for England on the 73rd minute but English hopes were dashed when Oyarzabal found the back of the net to send Spanish supporters into delirium.

Four minutes of injury time were not enough for England to level as Spain held on to win the European Championship for a record fourth time, having been crowned champions in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

England's defeat in yet another final means they remain without victory at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.