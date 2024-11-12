Stepping onto the international stage: 16 women now play football in Europe

International success and Maltese football are not words usually uttered in the same sentence, but women are changing the script.

The women’s national team last year made history to become the first Maltese squad to secure promotion in an international competition in the sport’s history.

And that success is not going unnoticed as European clubs across the continent have signed a number of Maltese players to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

There are currently 16 Maltese female footballers playing with clubs in top European football leagues. This is ostensibly the highest ever number of Maltese footballers, men or women, to ever be playing in foreign leagues at the same time.

Italy seems to be the destination of choice for a number of Maltese players, with 10 players playing their football on the peninsula.

Star forward Haley Bugeja currently plays for Milan side Inter, while Nina Lee Naudi will be spending another season with Sampdoria.

But a further eight players have committed their future to Italian sides. Three players have decided to make the leap and play for a European side this summer: Francesca Bartolo signed for Sassuolo from Valletta, Kaysia Micallef signed for Sampdoria and Sara Saliba has signed for AC Milan from Birkirkara.

Others have decided to sign for a different club in Italy, having already experienced life in the Italian leagues. Kailey Willis signed for Parma from Hellas Verona, but was loaned out for the remainder of the season with Venezia.

Lexine Farrugia signed for Roma from Sampdoria, Rachel Cuschieri transferred to Genoa from Sampdoria and Raisa Costantino signed for ASD Gelbison from SPD Tharros. Emma Lipman moved to Genoa from Como.

A number of Maltese players are also playing in England, with Alexandra Gatt and Emma Ciantar Piccinino playing for Durham Cestria and London Seward respectively.

Maria Farrugia is playing for Sheffield United, having signed from Lewis FC this summer, while Ylenia Carabott signed for AFC Fylde from London Seaward.

Outside England and Italy, Maya Lucia this year signed for AP Orlen Gdansk in Poland from ŽNK Osijek. Jana Barbara, who has been playing in Germany for quite some time will be continuing her journey with Schalke.

With 16 Maltese women now playing their football abroad, it seems the basis of a successful squad for the present and the future has been created.