BOV Premier League | Gżira United 2 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Neighbours Sliema Wanderers and Gżira United played against each other in the second match at the Hibernians stadium. Mathematically, Sliema could still reach fourth place and thus, they had to keep on working hard despite knowing that their chances were remote. Meanwhile, Gżira sit comfortably in the third place, but knew that a win would give them assurance that they will participate in next season’s Europa League.

Sliema scored the opening goal on the half hour mark. From a free-kick, Matias Muchardi delivered a cross towards Kurt Shaw who headed the ball past Anthony Curmi.

The Maroons hit back and equalised three minutes later. Zack Scerri and Haruna Garba saw their efforts being saved by Antonio Cotticelli. The rebound went into the path of Emmanuel Okoye whose effort went inside the net.

Darren Abdilla’s side scored the winning goal in the second half. Andrew Cohen’s cross from a corner was met by Garba and the latter headed home.

Gżira United starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Roderick Briffa, Sacha Borg, Prince Mambouana, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Zachary Scerri, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Haruna Garba, Andrew Cohen, Amadou Samb, Emmanuel Okoye.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Antonio Cotticelli, Michele Sansone, Stefano Bianciardi, Frank Temile, Edmond Agius, Kurt Shaw, Jefferson De Assis, Ryan Spiteri, John Mintoff, Roberty Matias Muchardi, Ricardo Correa Duarte.

Referee: Eman Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Haruna Garba (Gżira)