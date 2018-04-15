BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Naxxar Lions 2

Naxxar went ahead on the 18th minute. Following a cross by Manolito Micallef, Ryan Grech served Jurgen Debono and the latter placed the ball inside the net.

Mosta ended up in ten men on the 83rd minute when Davide Mansi was sent off after being shown his second yellow card.

Oliver Spiteri’s side took advantage immediately and doubled their advantage two minutes later. Yuri de Jesus Messias sent an excellent pass towards Daniel Mateo Bustos and the Argentine finished inside the net.

Things went from bad to worse for Mosta on the 86th minute as they had another player sent off. Kurt Magro was also given his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Giovanni Nuti, Massimo Sammartino, Thomas Veronese, Ivan Maric, Davide Mansi, Tyrone Farrugia, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira, Dexter Xuereb, Kurt Magro, Damir Bartulovic

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Luan Polli Gomes, Rafael Santos Henriques Caetano, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior, Ryan Grech, Manolito Micallef, Duane Bonnici, Jurgen Debono, Daniel Mateo Bustos, Matheus Verissimo Casarotto, Djilali Belhadj, Yuri de Jesus Messias

Referee: Etienne Mangion

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Peter Abela

Fourth Official: Sandro Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Daniel Mateo Bustos (Naxxar)