BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 0 – Mosta 1

Mosta went close on the eleventh minute. Giordano Trovade’s shot from a free-kick ended up over.

Sliema hit back on the 24th minute. Following a corner, Kilian Amehi headed the ball slightly high.

Ten minutes later, Moussa Soare of Mosta fired a powerful shot that forced a good save from Glenn Zammit.

Mosta scored the winning goal on the 45th minute. Thomas Veronese served Trovade and the latter hit a fine shot that went inside the net.

The post denied the Wanderers two minutes into the second half. Frenci Qeros’s cross went into the direction of Nicolae Milinceanu, but the Moldovian striker saw his effort hitting the woodwork.

Johann Scicluna’s side ended up in ten men on the 64th minute when Zachary Scerri was sent off after being shown his second yellow card.

Sliema tried to take advantage and created a promising chance a minute later. Goran Adamovic’s header was pushed away by Andreas Vella.

Despite Sliema’s efforts, Mosta kept disciplined in the remaining minutes to take home an important win that guaranteed their Premier League status.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Luke Borg, Nicolae Milinceanu, Ryan Spiteri, Kurt Shaw, Kilian Amehi, Mark Scerri, Goran Adamovic, John Mintoff, Stefano Bianciardi, Frenci Qeros

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Giordano Trovade, Massimo Sammartino, Thomas Veronese, Ivan Maric, David Ifeanyi Nworah, Tyrone Farrugia, Kyle Frendo, Dexter Xuereb, Zachary Brincat, Moussa Soare

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Frenci Qeros (Sliema)