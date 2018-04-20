BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – St Andrews 0

St Andrews created the first opportunity of the match after six minutes. Degran Jackson’s shot from outside the penalty area was parried by Andrea Cassar.

Tarxien responded on the 16th minute. From a free-kick, Eduard Calin Calin saw his effort hitting the upright. The ball went into the path of Boubacar Traore whose close range effort went over.

The post denied Tarxien once more on the 33rd minute. Sean Cipriott fired a drive from an angled position that stamped off the woodwork.

The Rainbows kept on insisting and threatened St Andrews again one minute into the second half. Traore sent a shot that was saved by Matthew Calleja Cremona.

The Saints replied a minute later. Kevaughn Atkinson fired a shot from a free-kick that was tipped by Cassar for a corner.

On the 69th minute, Ricardo Adrian Martin hit a shot that sailed off target.

Ten minutes later, Samba Tounkara delivered a cross towards Traore who finished over.

Tarxien had another attempt on the 82nd minute when Faria saw his shot going slightly wide.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Stefan Radovanovic, Ebiabowei Baker, Gabriel Aquilina, Luke Grech, Andre Scicluna, Samba Tounkara, Boubacar Traore, Eduard Calin, Ricardo Silva Faria, Sean Cipriott

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Adrian Borg, Misael Miranda Gomez, Martin Davis, Jason Vandelannoite, Ricardo Adrian Martin, Matthew Gauci, Kevaughn Atkinson, Joseph Farrugia, Degran Jackson, Travis Blagrove

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Degran Jackson (St Andrews)