Futsal Champions League: Valletta win their opening match against Cosmos

Valletta made an excellent start to the preliminary round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League as they registered a 4-2 win over Cosmos of Estonia in the opening match of group E.

warren_zammit
29 August 2018, 10:14pm
by Warren Zammit
Valletta 4 - Cosmos 2
Murtaz Kakabadze, Camilo Gomez, Yerai and Ninoslav Aleksic were all on target for the Maltese champions. On the other hand, Stepan Tsernoussov and Erik Grigorjev scored for the Estonian side.

Such result will keep Valletta’s hopes of making it through to the main round of the competition alive.

Xavier Saliba’s side will now be in action against Futsamba Naas of Ireland tomorrow. The match will kick-off at 17:30.

Warren Zammit
