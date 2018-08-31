Malta coach Farrugia names final squad for Faroe trip

Farrugia left it until after this evening’s training session to finalise his squad selection.

While Floriana wing-back Clayton Failla will not be making the trip to Torshavn on Tuesday morning for family reasons, midfielders Jake Grech, of Birkirkara, and Dunstan Vella, of Hibernians, are now expected to rejoin the Malta Under-21 squad after missing out on a place in the senior squad.

The Malta Under-21s are preparing for their UEFA U-21 Championship Group 6 qualifier against Belgium on September 7 at the Centenary Stadium (17.00).

Farrugia’s selection means a first official call-up for Gżira United player Juan Corbalan who has kept his place in the squad after being named on the provisional list.

The two foreign-based players in the Malta squad, Apollon Limassol forward Andrè Schembri and US Pistoiese 1921 defender Zach Muscat, are due to report for international duty on Sunday.

Malta kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign against the Faroe Islands at the Tórsvøllur Stadium this coming Friday at 20.45.

Three days later, on September 10, Malta will make their home bow in this new competition when hosting Azerbaijan at the National Stadium (20.45).

MALTA SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Henry Bonello (Valletta); Andrew Hogg (Hibernians); Steve Sultana (Balzan).

DEFENDERS

Ferdinando Apap (Victoria Hotspurs); Andrei Agius (Hibernians); Steve Borg (Valletta); Ryan Camilleri (Valletta); Michael Johnson (Balzan); Joseph Mbong (Hibernians); Zach Muscat (Pistoiese); Joseph Zerafa (Valletta).

MIDFIELDERS

Johann Bezzina (Hibernians); Roderick Briffa (Gżira United); Juan Corbalan (Gżira United); Paul Fenech (Birkirkara); Ryan Fenech (Sliema Wanderers); Rowen Muscat (Valletta); Stephen Pisani (Floriana);

FORWARDS

Andrew Cohen (Gżira United); Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Jean Paul Farrugia (Sliema Wanderers); Michael Mifsud (Birkirkara); Andrè Schembri (Apollon Limassol, Cyprus).