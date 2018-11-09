BOV Premier League | Gżira United 0 – Valletta 0

Valletta created the first chance of the match on the 13th minute. Bojan Kaljevic fired a shot that was saved by Justin Haber.

The Maroons lost Haruna Garba two minutes later. The Nigerian forward suffered an injury and was replaced by Jorginho.

To make things worse for Gżira, Amadou Samb also got injured on the 35th minute and had to be substituted by Thomas Veronese.

Valletta went close again early in the second half. Miguel Angel Alba’s cross was met by Mario Fontanella whose header was pushed away by Haber.

The Maltese champions suffered a setback as they were reduced to ten men on the 58th minute. Joseph Zerafa was shown his second yellow card following a foul on Roderick Briffa.

However, Valletta kept on insisting and went close on the hour mark. Matteo Piciollo delivered the ball towards Alba and the latter drilled a low shot that forced a good save from Gżira’s custodian.

During the remaining minutes, both teams cancelled off each other as the match ended in a goalless draw.

Gżira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Nikolai Muscat, Rodolfo Soares, Andrew Cohen, Juan Carlos Corbalan, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Roderick Briffa, Sacha Borg, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Amadou Samb, Haruna Garba

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Rowen Muscat, Miguel Angel Alba, Bojan Kaljevic, Mario Fontanella.

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Miguel Angel Alba (Valletta)