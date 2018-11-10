BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Ħamrun were coming from two positive results and were looking to keep their momentum going with a win over struggling Senglea. On the other hand, Vincenzo Potenza’s men were defeated in their previous match. Furthermore, Senglea only registered one victory so far and the relegation candidates started the match at the bottom of the table.

The Spartans made a good start to the match and nearly forged ahead after just two minutes. Following a free-kick, Orestis Nikolopoulos served Antonio Monticelli and the latter hit a shot from inside the penalty area that forced an excellent save from Matthew Farrugia.

Farrugia had to be alert again on the 9th minute. Criaco sent Wilfired Domoruad through on the right. The French player ran forward, but his final effort was blocked by Senglea’s goalkeeper.

Senglea hit back on the 20th minute. Ferdinando Salvati’s shot from a free-kick ended up marginally over.

However, Giovanni Tedesco’s side kept on insisting and threatened Senglea again on the 26th minute. Caetano Calil sent a shot from inside the penalty area that failed to hit the target.

Two minutes later, Domoroad ran inside the penalty area and hit a shot that took a deflection off a defender and went out for a corner.

During the remaining minutes, Ħamrun remained on the offensive, but Senglea defended bravely as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Ħamrun lost another chance five minutes into the second half. Domoraud went through past a defender and drilled a shot that was blocked by Farrugia.

Kevin Tulimieri scored the winning goal for Ħamrun on the 68th minute. Triston Caruana’s delivery from a corner was met by the Italian forward whose effort went past Farrugia.

The Spartans could have sealed the issue on the 90th minute. Calil played Ryan Darmanin through on goal; however, the latter finished off target from close range.

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Emmanuel Bartolo, Antonio Monticelli, Enrico Pepe, Triston Caruana, Wilfried Joselin Domoraud, Matthew Gauci, Marco Criaco, Jeremy Busuttil, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Caetano Calil, Kevin Tulimieri

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Brandon Muscat, Ferdinando Salvati, Leighton Grech, Manuel Guillari, Benac Imanol Gonzalez, Zachary Cassar, Fabrizio Bramati, Matias Garcia, Rene Augusto Caseres, Karl Cutajar

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Christopher Francalanza, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Andrea Sciriha

BOV Player of the Match: Kevin Tulimieri (Ħamrun)