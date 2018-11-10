BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 1 – Balzan 3

Unlike recent years, Balzan are struggling to gain consistency. In fact, they were coming from two consecutive defeats at the hands of Gżira and St Andrews. On the contrary, Tarxien registered two wins in their last two encounters. The Rainbows won against Qormi and Senglea.

Balzan threatened Tarxien after nine minutes minutes. Alex Da Paixao Alves drilled a low shot from outside the penalty area that sailed off target.

Marko Micovic’s men were unlucky not to score on the 13th minute. Alves delivered a cross towards Alfred Effiong whose header stamped off the upright.

This was the prelude for the goal as Balzan forged ahead on the 23rd minute. Following a corner, the ball went into the path of Michael Johnson whose low shot from inside the penalty area gave Andrea Cassar no chance.

Balzan doubled their advantage four minutes later. Uros Ljubomirac served Effiong inside the penalty area and the latter placed the ball inside the net without much difficulty.

Ljubomirac went close to score for Balzan on the 31st minute. The Serbian hit a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that went high.

Tarxien replied on the 38th minute. Michele Paolucci’s shot from the left was parried by Steve Sultana.

This was the last opportunity of the first half as it ended 2-0 in favour of Balzan.

Balzan remained superior inside the second half and scored again on the 47th minute. Ljubomirac made space for himself and hit a stunning shot that ended up past Cassar.

Tarxien hit back on the 65th minute. Gabriel Aquilina’s effort was blocked by Sultana. Rebound fell for Paolucci who fired high.

Cassar had to be on the alert to deny Balzan from scoring again on the 69th minute. From a free-kick, De Fiori Mendes hit a powerful shot that was pushed away by Tarxien’s custodian.

Tarxien pulled one back on the 83rd minute. Paolucci’s effort from the edge of the penalty area went inside the net.

However, the game was beyond reach for the Rainbows as Balzan held firm to take home the three points.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Marco Botta, Jens Alexander Wemmer, Matthew Brincat, Michele Paolucci, Gabriel Aquilina, Darren Falzaon, Andrew Agius, Andre` Charles Scicluna, Stefan Radovanovic, Anderson de Barros

Balzan starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Justin Grioli, Dale Camilleri, Nenad Slijivic, Alex Da Paixao Alves, Michael Johnson, Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Elkin Serrano Valero, Carlos De Fiori Mendes

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, William Debattista

Fourth Official: Glen Tonna

BOV Player of the Match: Alex Da Paixao Alves (Balzan)