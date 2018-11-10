BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 2 – Qormi 0

Sliema forged ahead on the 31st minute. Jefferson de Assis fired a shot that was pushed away by Jamie Azzopardi. The ball went into the path of Matias Muchardi who deposited the ball inside the net.

The Wanderers sealed the issue on the 69th minute. De Assis drilled a low shot that gave Azzopardi no chance.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Matias Muchardi, Jonathan Pearson , Mark Scerri, Jefferson de Assis, Ryan Fenech, Ashong Nii Nortey, Michele Sansone, Claudio Pani, Stefano Bianciardi, Younes Marzouk

Qormi starting line-up: Jamie Azzopardi, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Seo-In Kim, Manolito Micallef, Michael Camilleri, Alan Abela, Alessio Cassar, Nedo Turkovic, Alexando Ferreira dos Santos, Mendonca Kassiano Soares

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Younes Marzouk (Sliema)