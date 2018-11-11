BOV Premier League | Floriana 1 – Mosta 0

Floriana scored the winning goal after just ten minutes. Juninho Cabral’s cross was handled by Tyrone Farrugia and the referee ordered a penalty. Clayton Failla stepped up and converted.

The Greens kept on insisting and threatened again on the 17th minute. Maurizio Vella fired a shot that was pushed behind for a corner by Andreas Vella.

Mosta hit back on the 26th minute. Following a cross inside the penalty area, Renan Abner de Oliveira’s header forced a good save from Ini Etim Akpan.

Akpan was on the alert again a minute later. Zachary Brincat’s close range shot was parried by Floriana’s custodian.

On the 55th minute, Brincat ran forward inside the penalty area and hit a shot that was saved by Akpan once more.

Floriana were unlucky not to double their advantage on the 58th minute. Juninho Cabral’s shot from a free-kick stamped off the woodwork.

Ten minutes later, Brincat of Mosta was again denied by Akpan.

Mosta kept on pushing forward, but Akpan remained in their way. On the 71st minute. James Brincat’s cross was met by De Oliveira whose effort was saved by the experienced goalkeeper.

In the remaining minutes, Floriana held firm to take home the three points.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Steve Pisani, Ignacio Varela, Maurizio Vella, Juninho Cabral, Clayton Failla, Jurgen Pisani, Tiago Galvao da Silva, Alex Cini, Emerson Marcelina

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Alessio De Cerchio, Kei Hirose, Massimo Sammartino, Dexter Xuereb, Misael Miranda Gomez, Tyrone Farrugia, Zachary Brincat, Juri Cisotti, Kurt Zammit, Francesco Mazzavillani

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius

BOV Player of the Match: Juninho Cabral (Floriana)