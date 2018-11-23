BOV Premier League | Balzan 2 – Ħamrun Spartans 2

The Spartans forged ahead after five minutes. Triston Caruana’s delivery from a corner was met by Sebastian Nayar who headed the ball past Steve Sultana.

Balzan equalised on the 41st minute. Uros Ljubomirac served Alfred Effiong and the latter placed the ball home from close range.

However, Ħamrun regained the lead one minute prior to half-time. Caruana’s cross from a corner went into the direction of Kevin Tulimieri whose effort went inside the net.

Balzan hit back and equalised again a minute later. Uros Ljubomirac’s powerful shot was deflected inside the net by Orestes Nikolopoulos.

Balzan starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Justin Grioli, Nenad Sljivic, Alex da Paixao Alves, Steve Bezzina, Harry Ascroft, Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Elkin Orlando Serrano Valero, Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes, Milos Lepovic

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Antonio Monticelli, Enrico Pepe, Triston Caruana, Sebastian Nayar, Carlos Hernan Henneberg, Matthew Robert Gauci, Karl Micallef, Orestes Nikolopoulos, Caetano Calil, Kevin Tulimieri

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Chris Francalanza

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Triston Caruana (Ħamrun)