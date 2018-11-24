menu

Borussia Dortmund sign Paco Alacer from Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund have signed striker Paco Alcacer in a £22.7m deal from Barcelona after activating an option in his loan deal following his prolific start to the season.

24 November 2018, 11:44am
Paco Alcacer
Paco Alcacer

The Bundesliga leaders signed the Spain international, 25, on a season-long loan in August, with a purchase option.

The ex-Valencia player has scored nine goals in eight games - but only four starts because of injury problems - at an average of a goal every 44 minutes.

Alcacer's deal runs until 30 June 2023.

His form earned him a recall to the Spain squad after two and a half years away, and he has scored three goals in two games - against Wales and England - since his La Roja return.

More in Football
Borussia Dortmund sign Paco Alacer from Barcelona
Football

Borussia Dortmund sign Paco Alacer from Barcelona
Real Madrid insist that Ramos has never broken anti-doping rules
Football

Real Madrid insist that Ramos has never broken anti-doping rules
BOV Premier League | Balzan 2 – Ħamrun Spartans 2
Football

BOV Premier League | Balzan 2 – Ħamrun Spartans 2
Malta's players end their commitments in the UEFA Nations League with a draw
Football

Malta's players end their commitments in the UEFA Nations League with a draw
Warren Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe