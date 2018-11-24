BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Birkirkara 3

Mosta started this match looking to bounce back from a series of negative results. In fact, the relegation candidates found themselves occupying twelfth place. During this week, Mosta also dismissed Enrico Piccioni and appointed Mark Miller as coach.

On the other hand, Birkirkara started the season poorly and are struggling to gain consistency. In fact, the Stripes started the match seventh in the table and nine points behind Gżira United and Hibernians.

Birkirkara had the upper hand through-out the first half, but were finding it difficult to penetrate Mosta’s defence.

In fact, supporters had to wait till the half hour mark in order to witness the first chance on goal. Marcelo Franca De Siqueira’s shot from a free-kick was neutralised by Andreas Vella.

Mosta were forced to make an early substitution on the 35th minute as Zachary Brincat suffered an injury and had to be replaced by James Brincat.

Birkirkara kept on controlling and were denied by the post during the additional time given by the referee prior to half-time. Matthew Guillaumier’s cross from the right was bet by Eduardo Ferreira Dos Santos whose header landed on the upright.

Zammit’s men started the second half on the offensive and lost a promising chance on the 50th minute. Mislav Andelkovic won the ball in the midfield and delivered a through ball towards Michael Mifsud. The veteran player ran forward and managed to avoid the goalkeeper; however, he took a heavy touch and the ball went out for a goal-kick.

De Siqueira sent Birkirkara ahead on the 55th minute. The Brazilian drilled a low shot from distance that gave Vella no chance.

The stripes could have added another four minutes later. From a free-kick, Jake Grech delivered the ball towards Petar Orlandic whose effort sailed slightly wide.

A minute later, De Siqueira fired a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that was saved by Vella.

Birkirkara remained in control and threatened again on the 65th minute. Guillaumier’s low shot from distance ended up centimetres wide.

On the 68th minute, it was Mifsud who unleashed a powerful shot from distance that went marginally over.

Mosta replied on the 71st minute. Dexter Xuereb received the ball on the right before hitting a diagonal shot that went slightly off target.

Xuereb lost a great opportunity to equalise on the 76th minute. The unmarked substitute received the ball on the edge of the penalty area, but failed to hit the target despite having all the time to coordinate.

Miller’s side increased their efforts and were denied by the post on the 80th minute. Renan Abnder De Oliveira went inside the penalty area and delivered a low pass towards Xuereb. However, the young striker saw his close range effort hitting the cross bar.

Mosta paid harshly for losing this opportunity as Birkirkara doubled their advantage on the 84th minute. Tyrone Farrugia fouled Guillaumier inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. De Siqueira stepped up and converted.

Birkirkara sealed the issue a minute later. Mifsud went past a number of defenders and hit a strong past Vella.

During the remaining minutes, Birkirkara were happy to control possession as the stripes took home the three points.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Kei Hirose, Renan Abner De Oliveira, Massimo Sammartino, Rafael Da Silva Marisco, Misael Miranda Gomez, Tyrone Farrugia, Steven Binnici, Zachary Brincat, Juri Cisotti, Romeu Romao

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Danilo Augusto Chapoval, Matthew Guillaumier, Mislav Andelkovic, Peter Orlandic, Jake Grech, Eduardo Ferreira Dos Santos, Michael Mifsud, Cain Attard, Marcelo Franca De Siqueira, Myles Beerman

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, William Debattista

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Marcelo Franca De Siqueira (Birkirkara)