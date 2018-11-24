menu

BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 0 – Sliema Wanderers 2

Sliema Wanderers kept the pace with the top sides as they registered a 2-0 win over Senglea.

24 November 2018, 5:02pm
Senglea 0 - Sliema Wanderers 2
Senglea 0 - Sliema Wanderers 2

The Wanderers forged ahead on the 38th minute. Following a corner from the right, Jonathan Pearson headed the ball past Matthew Farrugia.

Younes Marzouk doubled their advantage on the 50th minute. The Maroccan player snatched on a loose ball and finished inside the net.

Following this result, Sliema are fourth, while Senglea remain bottom of the table.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Brandon Muscat, Leighton Grech, Braian Volpini, Imanol Gonzalez, Zach Cassar, Matias Garcia, Rene Augusto Caseres, Karl Cutajar, Larson Mallia, Andre White

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Matias Muchardi, Jonathan Pearson, Jefferson de Assis, Ryan Fenech, Ashong Nii Nortey, Michele Sansone, Kilian Amehi, Claudio Pani, Stefano Bianciardi, Younes Marzouk

Referee: Emmanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Sandro Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Younes Marzouk (Sliema)

More in Football
BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 - Gżira United 1
Football

BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 - Gżira United 1
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 0 – Sliema Wanderers 2
Football

BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 0 – Sliema Wanderers 2
BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Birkirkara 3
Football

BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Birkirkara 3
Warren Zammit
Nightmare start to Solari's full-time tenure
Football

Nightmare start to Solari's full-time tenure
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe