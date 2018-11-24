BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 0 – Sliema Wanderers 2

The Wanderers forged ahead on the 38th minute. Following a corner from the right, Jonathan Pearson headed the ball past Matthew Farrugia.

Younes Marzouk doubled their advantage on the 50th minute. The Maroccan player snatched on a loose ball and finished inside the net.

Following this result, Sliema are fourth, while Senglea remain bottom of the table.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Brandon Muscat, Leighton Grech, Braian Volpini, Imanol Gonzalez, Zach Cassar, Matias Garcia, Rene Augusto Caseres, Karl Cutajar, Larson Mallia, Andre White

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Matias Muchardi, Jonathan Pearson, Jefferson de Assis, Ryan Fenech, Ashong Nii Nortey, Michele Sansone, Kilian Amehi, Claudio Pani, Stefano Bianciardi, Younes Marzouk

Referee: Emmanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Sandro Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Younes Marzouk (Sliema)