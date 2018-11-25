BOV Premier League | Pieta` Hotspurs 0 - Tarxien Rainbows 3

The Rainbows forged ahead on the brink of half-time. Ricardo Silva Faria’s cross from the left was met by Alex Nilsson and the latter headed the ball inside the net.

Tarxien doubled their advantage on the 67th minute. Nilsson was floored down inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Paolucci stepped up and converted.

Paolucci sealed the issue for Tarxien with another goal on the 74th minute. The Italian fired a diagonal shot from the right that gave Nicky Vella no chance.

Pieta` Hotspurs starting line-up: Nicky Vella, Ose Takaki, Christian Degabriele, Neil Pace Cocks, Dylan Agius, Jan Busuttil, Gabriel Mensah, Juan Manuel Artiaga, Christian Grech, Ishaya Irmiya Jalo, Paul Chimezie

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Marco Botta, Jens Wemmer, Daniel Zerafa, Michele Paolucci, Gabriel Aquilina, Andrew Agius, Andre` Scicluna, Stefan Radovanovic, Ricardo Silva Faria, Alex Nilsson

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Matthew Degabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Michele Paolucci (Tarxien)