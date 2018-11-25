menu

BOV Premier League | Qormi 1 – Hibernians 2

Hibernians kept the pace with Gżira as they secured a 2-1 win over Qormi.

25 November 2018, 7:50pm
Photo: Christine Borg
Photo: Christine Borg

The Paolites scored the opening goal of the match on the 37th minute. Johann Bezzina received the ball from Nicolas Taylon Marcolino before going round two defenders and hitting a low shot past Jamie Azzopardi.

Hibernians doubled their advantage early in the second half. Degabriele served Marcolino and the latter finished inside the net.

However, Qormi pulled one back a minute later. Tensior Gusman received the ball from Seo In Kim and placed it inside the net from close range.

Qormi starting line-up: Jamie Azzopardi, Gnindokponou Freud, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Manolito Micallef, Mario Andres Arieta, Alessio Cassar, Alex dos Santos Ferreira, Lubos Adamec, Kassiano Mendonca Soares, Tensior Gusman

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Nemanja Rodojevic, Joseph Mbong, Marcelo Dias, Jurgen Degabriele, Isaac Ntow, Nicolas Taylon Marcolino, Johann Bezzina, Andrei Agius, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Alan Camilleri

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Jamie Azzopardi (Qormi)

Warren Zammit
