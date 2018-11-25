BOV Premier League | Qormi 1 – Hibernians 2
Hibernians kept the pace with Gżira as they secured a 2-1 win over Qormi.
The Paolites scored the opening goal of the match on the 37th minute. Johann Bezzina received the ball from Nicolas Taylon Marcolino before going round two defenders and hitting a low shot past Jamie Azzopardi.
Hibernians doubled their advantage early in the second half. Degabriele served Marcolino and the latter finished inside the net.
However, Qormi pulled one back a minute later. Tensior Gusman received the ball from Seo In Kim and placed it inside the net from close range.
Qormi starting line-up: Jamie Azzopardi, Gnindokponou Freud, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Manolito Micallef, Mario Andres Arieta, Alessio Cassar, Alex dos Santos Ferreira, Lubos Adamec, Kassiano Mendonca Soares, Tensior Gusman
Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Nemanja Rodojevic, Joseph Mbong, Marcelo Dias, Jurgen Degabriele, Isaac Ntow, Nicolas Taylon Marcolino, Johann Bezzina, Andrei Agius, Tiago Adan Fonseca
Referee: Alan Mario Sant
Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Alan Camilleri
Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara
BOV Player of the Match: Jamie Azzopardi (Qormi)