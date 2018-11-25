BOV Premier League | Qormi 1 – Hibernians 2

The Paolites scored the opening goal of the match on the 37th minute. Johann Bezzina received the ball from Nicolas Taylon Marcolino before going round two defenders and hitting a low shot past Jamie Azzopardi.

Hibernians doubled their advantage early in the second half. Degabriele served Marcolino and the latter finished inside the net.

However, Qormi pulled one back a minute later. Tensior Gusman received the ball from Seo In Kim and placed it inside the net from close range.

Qormi starting line-up: Jamie Azzopardi, Gnindokponou Freud, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Manolito Micallef, Mario Andres Arieta, Alessio Cassar, Alex dos Santos Ferreira, Lubos Adamec, Kassiano Mendonca Soares, Tensior Gusman

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Nemanja Rodojevic, Joseph Mbong, Marcelo Dias, Jurgen Degabriele, Isaac Ntow, Nicolas Taylon Marcolino, Johann Bezzina, Andrei Agius, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Alan Camilleri

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Jamie Azzopardi (Qormi)