New Formula 1 deal for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The renewal is the first signed in 2019 and follows new agreements for the Belgian, Chinese, German, Japanese and Singapore races in the past two years.

Formula 1 chairman Chase Carey said the race "has become one of the most popular of the season".

Azerbaijan's sports minister Azad Rahimov said the move would allow the race to "maximise commercial revenues".

He added: "With these exciting opportunities in mind, extending our contract was never in question and we are delighted to stay in this wonderful sport for another five years at least."

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is held on a street circuit in Baku and took place for the first time in 2017.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton won there in 2018, before going on to win a fifth World Championship.

The 2019 race takes place on the 28th of April.