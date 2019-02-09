BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Balzan 0

The match was played at a very slow tempo during the first half with both sides committing too many mistakes at the centre of the pitch. In fact, only one chance was created during the first 45 minutes.

The first and only chance on goal of the first half was created by Balzan on the 42nd minute. Alfred Effiong squared the ball for Uros Ljubomirac and the latter saw his effort from the right side of the penalty area going high.

Balzan improved during the second half and managed to create a number of opportunities.

Jacques Scerri’s men were unlucky not to go ahead on the 51st minute. Carlos De Fiori Mendes delivered the ball towards Andrija Majdevac whose header stamped off the upright.

Cadu threatened Mosta again on the 71st minute. The Brazilian hit a powerful shot from distance that sailed over.

Andreas Vella was on the alert to deny Balzan on the 75th minute. Majdevac passed the ball towards the unmarked Lydon Micallef; however, the substitute saw his close range effort being saved by Mosta’s goalkeeper.

Five minutes later, Cadu drilled a low shot from inside the penalty area that sailed marginally wide.

On the 88th minute, Ljubomirac tried his luck from a free-kick, but his effort ended up high.

Mosta’s only chance of the second half was created during the additional time. Juri Cisotti’s long range effort was neutralised by Sean Mintoff.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Gianluca Cuomo, Alexander Darlington, Kyle Frendo, Massimmo Sammartino, Dexter Xuereb, Rafael Da Silva Morisco, Tyrone Farrugia, Federico Franchini, Akeem Roach, Juri Cisotti

Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Aleksandar Kosoric, Nenad Slijivic, Steve Pisani, Steven Bezzina, Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Carlos De Fiori Mendes, Amdrija Majdevac, Milos Lepovic

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Carlos De Fiori Mendes (Balzan)