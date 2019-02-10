BOV Premier League | Hibernians 1 – Gzira United 0

Gzira threatened Hibernians after 14 minutes. Haruna Garba served Zach Scerri and the latter saw his effort going over.

Hibs replied 4 minutes later. Jake Grech fired a shot from an angled position that failed to hit the target.

The Paolites went close again on the 27th minute. Taylon Nicolas Marcolino received a long ball from Bjorn Kristensen and sent a shot that was blocked by Justin Haber.

Haber was on the alert again on the half hour mark. Grech drilled a low shot that was saved by the experienced goalkeeper.

Hibernians kept on insisting and scored the winning goal on the 37th minute. Joseph Mbong’s cross was not held by Haber, Grech took the rebound and placed the ball inside the net.

Gzira hit back a minute later. Zach Scerri’s long range effort was was parried for a corner by Marko Jovicic.

Hibs lost an excellent opportunity to double their advantage during the additional time prior to half-time. Jurgen Degabriele's back pass went into the direction of Marcolino who finished marginally off target.

Hibernians remained on the offensive during the second half.

On the 66th minute, Haber denied Agius as the latter’s header was saved by Gzira’s custodian.

Two minutes later, Grech hit a low shot that was once again saved by Haber.

Sanderra’s men remained in control during the remaining minutes as they held on to go on level points with Valletta at the top of the table.

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Hibernians)