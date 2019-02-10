BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 0 – Floriana 0

Floriana created the first opportunity of the match after 7 minutes. Lucas Viera Da Silva fired a shot that ended up slightly off target.

Da Silva lost another promising opportunity 5 minutes later. Arthur Henrique Oyama’s cross went into the path of the Brazilian who failed to capitalise.

On the 26th minute, Jose Arias fired a shot that went over.

Moments later, Edward Herrers’s cross was met by Veira Da Silva whose effort was parried for a corner by Andrew Hogg.

The Greens kept on insisting and were unlucky not to forge ahead. From a free-kick, Oyama delivered the ball towards Enzo Ruiz whose header stamped off the upright.

One minute prior to half-time, Jurgen Pisani drilled a low shot that forced a good save from Hogg.

Birkirkara hit back on the 63rd minute. Following a cross, Jorge Da Silva Pereira’s effort was saved by Ini Etim Akpan.

During the remaining minutes, neither team managed to threaten the opposing side as the game ended up in a goalless draw.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Diego Brandon Paiber (Floriana)