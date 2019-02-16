BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Hibernians 2

The first half was played at a very slow tempo. Hibernians tried to dictate the play, but St Andrews were solid at the back. In fact, the Paolites didn’t manage a single shot on goal during the whole 45 minutes

St Andrews were also sharper in front of goal and were unlucky not to forge ahead on the half hour mark. From a free-kick, Joseph Farrugia saw his volley stamping off the upright.

Hibernians suffered a blow on the 35th minute as Jurgen Degabriele had to be taken off after suffering what looked like a serious injury. Marco Sahanek took his place.

St Andrews forged ahead during the additional time prior to half-time. Farrugia’s delivery from a corner went into the path of Adrian Borg who placed the ball inside the net.

The Paolites looked a different team during the second half and dominated.

They created their first chance of the match on the 50th minute. Marco Sahanek’s long range effort went over.

Stefano Sanderra’s men went close again on the 58th minute. Taylon Marcolino received the ball from Mbong and drilled a low shot that went slightly off target.

Tiago Adan Fonseca lost another opportunity for Hibernians on the 70th minute. Sahanek’s delivery was met by the Brazilian who headed off target.

Hibs finally equalised on the 76th minute. Sahanek’s stunning effort from a free-kick gave Matthew Calleja Cremona no chance.

Jake Grech scored the winning goal for Hibernians two minutes from time. Marcelo Dias sent a cross towards the young midfielder who slotted the past Calleja Cremona.

Following this result, Hibernians are the sole leaders of the BOV Premier League as they are now two points ahead of Valletta.

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Ricardo Martin, Travis Blagrove, Kemar Reid, Joseph Farrugia, Adrian Borg, Jacob Walker, Martin Davis, Degran Jackson, Matthew Woo Ling

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Dunstan Vella, Nemanja Rodojevic, Marcio Da Silveira Barbosa, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Jurgen Degabriele, Bjorn Kristensen, Taylon Marcolino, Andrei Agius, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Alex Johnson

BOV Player of the Match: Joseph Farrugia (St Andrews)