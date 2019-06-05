Malta Football Association suspends membership of referees' body

The Malta Football Assocation (MFA) has suspended the membership of the Malta Football Referees Association (MFRA) with immediate effect.

In a statement, the MFA said that this follows the MFRA's failure to abide by a request of the MFA to postpone their Annual General Meeting last Monday.

The MFRA was asked to call of the meeting after a number of match officials had expressed concern over the it's decision to bar more than half of its members from voting at the same AGM.

"Furthermore, the MFRA failed to provide reassurances that these complaints were not justified," the MFA said.

In fact, it continued, such concerns led to a petition which was signed by 102 match officials, later presented to the MFA. It added that any clarifications from the MFRA were not forthcoming.

"At a meeting between the two parties, held on Monday morning, the MFRA was again requested to provide further documentation that could clear the matter in the interests of all parties concerned but this was not forthcoming," the MFA statement read

The MFA said that its decision to suspend MFRA membership will be reported to the Association’s Executive Committee and Council at the earliest opportunity.