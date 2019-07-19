Ronaldinho categorically denies potential Birkirkara FC signing

Ronaldinho has frustrated all Birkirkara FC fans' hopes as he confirmed that he "instantly" rejected the football club's offer to sign for the club.

Maltese media houses joined in the minor frenzy on Thursday as they reported that the Brazilian footballing legend could join Birkirkara FC, with sources at the club confirming that talks were underway.

Obtaining the services of a former World Cup winner and former player of Milan and Barcelona would have been Birkirkara's most historical clinch.

A statement released by Ronaldinho's Maltese lawyer on behalf of his client said that while it was true that the player's agent was called by a Birkirkara FC official to express the interest in signing him, "this request was rejected instantly."

"We hereby categorically deny the allegations published in the local media of any possible signing between my client and Birkirkara FC... any possible signing between my client and the club are completely false," the statement read.

So much for that!