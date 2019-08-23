BOV Premier League | Valletta 2 – Sta Lucia 3

Sta Lucia forged ahead after just six minutes. Wilkerson Gomes drilled a low shot from outside the penalty area that ended past Henry Bonello.

Valletta hit back immediately and equalised on the 12th minute. Mario Fontanella hit a shot from an angled position that sailed inside the net.

Oliver Spiteri’s side regained their lead six minutes later. Rei Tachikawa fired a shot from distance that stunned Bonello.

Gomes increased Sta Lucia’s lead on the 38th minute. The Brazilian received the ball from Diego Segura and placed it inside the net.

Valletta pulled one back on the 72nd minute. Matteo Piciollo’s cross was met by Kyrian Nwoko who headed the ball home.

Despite Valletta’s effort to take something from the match, a spirited Sta Lucia side held firm to take home their first ever three points in the Premier League.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Joseph Zerafa, Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Douglas Packer, Kevin Tulimieri, Rowen Muscat, Kyrian Nwoko, Yuri Messias, Mario Fontanella

Sta Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Bohrer, Jackson Usuga, Farid Zuniga, Rei Tachikawa, Jacob Walker, Wilkerson Gomes, Jamie Zerafa, Kevin Rosero, Daniel Agius, Diego Segura

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Thomas Debono, Luke Portelli

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Wilkerson Gomes (Sta Lucia)