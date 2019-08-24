BOV Premier League | Gudja United 1 – Hibernians 1

Newly promoted Gudja United had a mountain to climb in their first ever game in the Premier League as they were up against Hibernians. Josef Mansueto’s men had to produce a good performance in order to take something from the match.

Gudja indicated that they were up to the challenge and broke the deadlock on the 50th minute. Santana’s delivery from a free-kick was met by Justin Grioli and the latter headed the ball inside the net.

Hibs hit back immediately and equalised on the 53rd minute. Jake Grech fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area that went past Jonathan Debono.

Hibernians did their best to try to win the match, but Gudja held firm to take home their first point.

Gudja United starting line-up: Jonathan Debono, Zack Cassar, Justin Grioli, Juan Andres Bolanos, Allan Miranda, Hubert Vella, Anderson De Barros, Rundell Wichester, Aidan Jake Friggieri, Alexandre Santana, Gabriel Mensah

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Timothy Tabone Desira, Dunstan Vella, Andrei Agius, Fernando Apap, Joseph Mbong, Leonardo Nanni, Njorn Kristensen, Jake Grech, Terence Groothusen, Charles Atsina

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Mitchelle Scerri, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Hibernians)