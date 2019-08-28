menu

BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 1 – Birkirkara 0

Birkirkara are still without a point as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Senglea.

warren_zammit
28 August 2019, 9:46pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

The turning point of the match took place after just ten minutes. Jeferson Ferreira brought down Wilfried Zamble while going through on goal and the referee showed him a straight red card.

Following this red card, Birkirkara’s players failed to take control of the match as Senglea created more chances.

Senglea’s efforts paid off on the 78th minute. Zamble took hold of possession before going past a defender and firing a thumping shot that went past Andrew Hogg.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Sigitas Olberkis, Elvis Sakyi (60′ Leighton Grech), Manolito Micallef, Taisei Marukawa (76′ Andrei Spiteri), Jan Tanti, Sean Cipriott, Wilfried Zamble, Mirko Todorovic, David Xuereb, Marcelo Dias (60′ Jose Wilkson Teixeira)

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Jeferson Ferreira, Enrico Pepe, Maurizio Vella, Luke Montebello (68′ Federico Falcone), Roderick Briffa, Cain Attard, Terence Agius (53′ Yannick Yankam), Caio Henrique Prado, Miguel Angel Alba (64′ Johann Bezzina), Isaac Toah Ntow.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara
Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, James Muscat
Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Can

