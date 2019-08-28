BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 1 – Birkirkara 0

The turning point of the match took place after just ten minutes. Jeferson Ferreira brought down Wilfried Zamble while going through on goal and the referee showed him a straight red card.

Following this red card, Birkirkara’s players failed to take control of the match as Senglea created more chances.

Senglea’s efforts paid off on the 78th minute. Zamble took hold of possession before going past a defender and firing a thumping shot that went past Andrew Hogg.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Sigitas Olberkis, Elvis Sakyi (60′ Leighton Grech), Manolito Micallef, Taisei Marukawa (76′ Andrei Spiteri), Jan Tanti, Sean Cipriott, Wilfried Zamble, Mirko Todorovic, David Xuereb, Marcelo Dias (60′ Jose Wilkson Teixeira)

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Jeferson Ferreira, Enrico Pepe, Maurizio Vella, Luke Montebello (68′ Federico Falcone), Roderick Briffa, Cain Attard, Terence Agius (53′ Yannick Yankam), Caio Henrique Prado, Miguel Angel Alba (64′ Johann Bezzina), Isaac Toah Ntow.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Can