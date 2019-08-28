BOV Premier League | Hibernians 4 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

Both sides came into this match looking for their first win. Hibernians were held by Gudja on Saturday. On the other end, Tarxien suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Mosta.

Tarxien took a surprising lead after thirteen minutes. Andres Tenario delivered a cross towards Aleksa Andrejic whose effort ended up inside the net.

Hibernians hit back immediately and drew level on the 24th minute. Leonardo Nanni saw his thumping shot going inside the top corner of the net.

The Paolites forged ahead on the 41st minute. Jake Grech’s cross was met by Terence Groothusen who headed the ball past Rudy Briffa.

Nanni added another goal for Hibernians on the 49th minute. Grech played the Italian through on goal and the latter chipped the ball behind Tarxien’s custodian.

Sanderra’s men made sure of the three points on the 72nd minute. Joseph Mbong received the ball from Grech before going past his marker and finishing inside the net.

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Timothy Tabone Desira, Ferdinando Apap, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Terence Groothusen (Ayrton Attard-78), Dunstan Vella, Charles Atsina (Myles Beerman- 64), Gabi Izquier, Andrei Agius, Leonardo Nanni (Leandro Barbosa-74)

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Marco Botta, Thomas Veronese, Prince Mambouana, Misael Miranda Gomez, Aleksa Andrejic, Stiv Shaba (Brandon Muscat-82), Matthew Tabone, Daniel Zerafa (Miguel Ciantar-78), Andres Tenorio, Brooke Farrugia (Matthew Spiteri-64)

Referee: Philip Farruiga

Assistant Referees: Darko Stankovic, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Alex Johnson

BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Hibernians)