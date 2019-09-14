BOV Premier League | Sirens 2 – Hibernians 1

Hibernians started the match on level points with their opponents. Both sides drew level in their first game and won their second one.

Sirens shared the spoils with Senglea in their opening game of the season. They won their second match against Mosta.

Meanwhile, Hibs were held by Gudja in their first match. Few days later, the Paolites won against Tarxien Rainbows.

Sirens forged ahead after 9 minutes. From a free-kick, Thiago Espindola sent a shot that ended up past Marko Jovicic.

The score became 2-0 in favour of Sirens on the 54th minute. Following a quick counter, Flavio Cheveresan ran forward and placed the ball inside the net.

Hibernias scored a consolation goal deep into stoppage time. Groothusen’s shot was saved by David Cassar. The ball stamped off Daniel Sant of Sirens and rolled inside the net.

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Wellington De Oliveira, Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Siraj Arab, Manuel Angel Bustos, Adrian Borg, Ige Adesina, Gaston Cesani, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Flavio Cheveresan

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Ferdinando Apap, Leandro Barbosa, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Bjorn Kristensen, Dunstan Vella, Charles Atsina, Gabi Izquier, Andrei Agius, Leonardo Nanni

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Thiago Espindola de Paula (Sirens)