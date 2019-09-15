BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Mosta 1

Mosta broke the deadlock after 17 minutes. Matias Muchardi sent Nikita Kotlov clean through on goal and the latter placed the ball past Anthony Curmi.

Senglea equalised on the 34th minute. Taisei Marukawa fired a thumping shot that gave Andreas Vella no chance.

Mario Muscat’s men scored the winning goal on the 69th minute. Following a long ball forward, Wilfred Zamble lobbed the ball behind Vella.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Sigitas Olberkis, Leighton Grech, Manolito Micallef, Gonzalo Virano, Taisei Marukawa, Jose Texeiro Wilkson, Sean Cipriott, Mirko Todorovic, David Xuereb, Anderson Carneiro

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Edin Murga, Akeem Roach, Gomes Souza Weverton, Duane Bonnici, Nikita Kotlov, Dexter Xuereb, Tyrone Farrugia, Momodou Jallow, Rafael Morisco, Matias Muchardi

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Taisei Marukawa (Senglea)