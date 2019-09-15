BOV Premier League | Gudja 1 – Santa Lucia 1

Santa Lucia broke the deadlock three minutes from half-time. Kevin Ante Rosero fired a shot from outside the penalty area that went past Jonathan Debono.

When Santa Lucia seemed heading for the victory, Gudja managed to rescue a point inside the stoppage time. Camilo Escobar floored Rundell Winchester inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Alexandre Carlos Santana took charge of the spot kick and converted.

Gudja starting line-up: Jonathan Debono, Jonathan Bondin, Zachary Cassar (77’ Jurgen Farrugia), Aidan Friggieri (85’ Peter Paul Sammut), Rundell Winchester, Alexandre Carlos Santana, Gabriel Mensah, Anderson de Barros, Llywelyn Cremona (61’ Hubert Vella), Juan Andres Bolanos, Justin Grioli

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Bohrer Mentz, Jackson David Usuga Mendoza, Jamie Magri Overend (58’ Jamie Zerafa), Maycon de Jesus Santana (20’ Omar Elouni), Kevin Ante Rosero, Daniel Agius, Farid Zuniga, Camilo Escobar, Rei Tachikawa, Nick Borg (75′ Neil Micallef)

Referee: Eman Grech

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Christopher Francalanza

Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Kevin Ante Rosero (Santa Lucia)