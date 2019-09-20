BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Birkirkara 1

Birkirkara came into this match still looking for their first win of the season. The stripes lost the opening two matches and shared the spoils with Balzan in their previous encounter.

On the other hand, Mosta started with a fine win over Tarxien Rainbows. However, Mark Miller’s side lost to Sirens and Senglea in their previous two matches.

Mosta broke the deadlock after 17 minutes. Akeem Roach delivered a pass in the direction of Edin Murga and the latter placed the ball past Andrew Hogg.

Birkirkara made the score level on the 71st minute. Dexter Xuereb floored Kurt Zammit inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Miguel Angel Alba stepped up and made no mistake from the eleven metres mark.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Edin Murga, Akeem Roach, Gomes Souza, Duane Bonnici (Kyle Gatt-90), Nikita Kotlov (Zachary Brincat-62), Dexter Xuereb, Rafael Morisco, Tyrone Farrugia, Leonardo Villareal, Matias Muchardi

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Edison dos Santos Tarabai (Maurizio Vella-59), Kurt Zammit, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Henrique Prado, Oscar Carniello, Miguel Angel Alba (Michael Mifsud-81), Ryan Fenech

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Henrique Prado (Birkirkara)