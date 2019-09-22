BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 2 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

The newly promoted side broke the deadlock after 13 minutes. Following a cross from the right, Rei Tachikawa headed the ball past Rudy Briffa.

Tarxien equalised ten minutes later. From a free-kick, Thomas Veronese fired a shot that ended up inside the net.

Santa Lucia scored the winning goal on the 67th minute. David Mendoza saw his powerful shot going inside the net.

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Bohrer Mentz, Jackson David Usuga Mendoza, Kevin Ante Rosero, Jacob Walker, Daniel Agius, Farid Zuniga, Jamie Zerafa, Camilo Escobar (63′ Omar Elouni), Rei Tachikawa (84′ Jamie Magri Overend), Wilkerson Gomes (79′ Lee Galea)

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Marco Botta (76′ Matthew Spiteri), Thomas Veronese, Daniel Zerafa, Emile Darney, Gary Camilleri, Stiv Shaba (76′ Brandon Muscat), Marko Stanojevic (86′ Miguel Ciantar), Brooke Farrugia, Misael Miranda Gomez, Jairo Andres Tenorio Viveros

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Jurgen Spiteri

Fourth Official: Andrea Sciriha

BOV Player of the Match: Rei Tachikawa (Santa Lucia)