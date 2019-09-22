BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Gzira United 0

Floriana created the first opportunity of the match on the 23rd minute. Matias Garcia fired a shot from distance that sailed wide.

Gzira hit back four minutes later. Zachary Scerri’s effort forced a good save from Ini Etim Akpan.

The greens threatened again on the 28th minute. Kristian Keqi sent a shot that ended up off target.

On the 58th minute, Diego Venancio of Floriana attempted his luck from a free-kick, but his shot was saved by Justin Haber.

A minute later, Gianmarco Conti saw his header going wide following a corner.

On the 67th minute, Hamed Kone fired a shot that sailed over.

The Maroons managed to put the ball inside the net on the 74th minute; however, the goal was ruled out as Jefferson fouled a defender.

Both teams also ended up with ten men during the latter stages of the match since both Matias Garcia and Zack Scerri were sent off.

However, the red cards didn’t affect the outcome of the match as it remained goalless.

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Diego Venancio (Floriana)