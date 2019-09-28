BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 1 – Hamrun Spartans 3

Senglea came into this match looking to return to winning ways as they suffered a defeat against Hibernians in their previous encounter.

Winning this match was not easy as they were up against a team who can challenge all sides competing in the Premier League. The Spartans started with two draws, but won their last two matches against Tarxien and Sirens.

Hamrun made a great start to the match as they broke the deadlock after 10 minutes. Goncalves Alinho fired a thumping shot that stunned Anthony Curmi.

Senglea hit back and equalised on the 16th minute. Wilfried Zamble was floored by Emanuel Bartolo and the referee pointed towards the spot. Leighton Grech took charge of the spot kick and made no mistake from the eleven metres mark.

The Spartans replied three minutes later. Nicola Leone drilled a low shot from inside the penalty area that was blocked by Anthony Curmi.

Senglea threatened Hamrun again on the 31st minute. Taisei Marukawa sent a shot from an angled position that was neutralised by Bartolo.

Curmi was on the alert to deny Hamrun during the additional time prior to half-time. Clayton Failla’s strike from long range forced an excellent from Senglea’s goalkeeper.

The tempo of the match slowed drastically during the second half as both sides shared the possession inside the middle of the pitch.

In fact, supporters had to wait till the 73rd minute to witness a chance on goal. Following a corner, Orestis Nikolopoulos saw his effort taking a deflection off Mirko Todorovic before going out.

Hamrun regained their lead on the 76th minute. Diaz brought down Wilfried Domoraud inside the penalty area and the referee whisted for a penalty. Marco Criaco stepped up and converted.

Lagzir Soufiane increased Hamrun’s advantage on the 80th minute. Wilfried Domoraud squared the ball for the Maroccan who placed the ball inside the net.

During the additional time, Ryan Darmanin of Hamrun hit a low shot that went marginally off target.

Moments later, Failla sent a shot from distance that was blocked by Curmi.

This was the last chance of the match as Hamrun remained superior to take home the three points.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Sigitas Olberkis, Elvis Sakyi, Leighton Grech (Sean Cipriott-51), Manolito Micallef, David Xuereb (Jan Tanti-77), Taisei Marukawa, Jose Wilkson Teixeira, Marcelo Dias, Wilfried Zamble, Mirko Todorovic (Andrei Spiteri-85)

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Emmanuel Bartolo, Triston Caruana, Wilfried Domoraud (Ryan Darmanin-88), Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone, Lagzir Soufiane (Karl Schembri-83), Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Goncalves Alinho (Bradely Schembri-79), Mattia Cinquini

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Duncan Spencer, James Muscat

Fourth Official:

BOV Player of the Match: Nicola Leone (Hamrun)