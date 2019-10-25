BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 0 – Mosta 1

Sliema made a disastrous start to their campaign. The Wanderers sit at the bottom part of the table with just five points from seven matches. They also lost 2-0 to Senglea in their previous encounter.

On the other hand, Mosta are doing quite well. Mark Miller’s obtained ten points from seven matches prior to this match. Mosta were also coming from a win as they registered a narrow 1-0 win over Santa Lucia in their previous match.

Sliema created the first chance of the match on the 37th minute. John Mintoff’s shot was saved by Andreas Vella.

Mosta replied two minutes later through Xuereb who fired a shot that sailed wide.

Sliema threatened again on the 58th minute. Claudio Zappa's shot from a free-kick found Vella on the alert.

Vella denied Sliema again on the 80th minute as he saved Jean Paul Farrugia’s effort.

Mosta scored the winning goal two minutes from time. Xuereb Fired a stunning shot that gave Sliema’s debutant goalkeeper no chance.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Antonio Elezaj, Michele Sansone, Kurt Shaw, Jonathan Pearson, John Mintoff, Mar Scerri, Claudio Zappa, Juri Cisotti, Edmond Agius, Claudio Pani, Jean Paul Farrugia

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Edin Murga, Akeem Roach, Weverton Gomes, Duane Bonnici, Nikita Kotlov, Dexter Xuereb, Rafael Morisco, Jean Diouf, Tyrone Farrugia, Matias Muchardi

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Mark Ciantar

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Claudio Zappa (Sliema)