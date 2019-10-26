BOV Premier League | Gzira United 6 – Gudja United 1

Gzira United secured three consecutive wins in their previous matches and were looking to register another victory against a side who is still to register a win.

In fact, Gudja United drew their opening four matches. However, they lost their last three matches and find themselves second from bottom. Josef Mansueto’s men are also looking for their first win in the Premier League.

The Maroons made an excellent start to the match as they forged ahead after just two minutes. Following a cross from the right, Jefferson De Assis headed the ball home from close range.

Gzira doubled their advantage on the 12th minute. Hamed Kone played Amadou Samb through on goal and the latter slotted the ball inside the net from close range.

Tedesco’s men went close again on the 16th minute. Samb’s cross was met by Gianmarco Conti who fired high from close range.

Gudja replied on the 26th minute. Carlos Santana hit a shot from outside the penalty area that was parried by Justin Haber.

Jefferson increased the gap for Gzira two minutes later. Kone’s cross was deflected by a defender in the direction of Jefferson. Gzira’s forward found himself in front of Jonathan Debono and placed the ball past Gudja’s goalkeeper.

Gudja pulled one back on the 31st minute. Fernando Barbosa lost possession inside his own penalty area. Santana took hold of the ball and passed it towards Aidan Jake Friggieri who drilled a low shot past Haber.

On the 39th minute, Santana of Gudja hit a shot from distance that ended up over.

Gzira nearly scored again during the additional time prior to half-time. Following another defensive mistake by Gudja, Kone ran through down the right flank before firing a powerful shot that went off target.

Gudja started the second half on the offensive and threatened Gzira four minutes into the second half. Llywelyn Cremona delivered a long ball forward in the direction of Rundell Winchester whose header sailed over.

Gzira replied on the 61st minute. Following a fast counter attack, Kone and Jefferson exchanged possession with the latter firing the ball over.

Jefferson completed his hat-trick on the 69th minute. Kone crossed the ball in the direction of the Brazilian who headed the ball behind Debono.

Jefferson could not stop scoring as he scored again on the 76th minute. The twenty-five year old forward fired a volley from the right side of the penalty area that gave Debono no chance.

Gzira made the score 6-1 one minute from time. Following a corner, Andrew Cohen fired a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that gave Debono no chance.

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Gianmarco Conti, Nikolai Muscat, Zachary Scerri (Romario Camiller-85), Rodolfo Soares, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino (Juan Corbalan-67), Hamed Kone, Amadou Samb (Andrew Cohen-67), Arthur Oyama, Jefferson De Assis

Gudja United starting line-up: Jonathan Debono, Jonathan Bondin, Aidan Jake Friggieri (James Brincat-75), Carlos Santana, Anderson De Barros, Miguel Antonio Jimenez (Gabriel Mensah-64), Hubert Vella (Rundell Winchester-45), Llyewlyn Cremona, Juan Andres Bolanos, Justin Grioli, Allan Ricardo Miranda

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Etienne Mangion

BOV Player of the Match: Jefferson De Assis (Gzira)