BOV Premier League | Balzan 2 – Sirens 4

Sirens broke the deadlock after 9 minutes. Nenad Sljivic handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Romarinho stepped up and converted.

Balzan levelled the score on the 44th minute. Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte’s shot from a free-kick took a deflection off Ige Adeshina and sailed inside the net.

Sirens hit back and scored again during the additional time prior to half-time. From a free-kick, Thiago Espindola De Paula drilled a shot that stunned Kristijan Naumovski.

Balzan drew level once again on the 52nd minute. Andrija Majdevac concluded a fine solo effort by placing the ball inside the net.

Sirens regained the lead on the 79th minute. Emmanuel Okoye was played through on goal by Ryan Grech and the latter fired a diagonal shot past Naumovski.

Sirens sealed the issue two minutes from time. It was Okoye again who received the ball on the right and placed it inside the net.

Balzan starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Aleksandar Kosoric, Nenad Sljivic, Steve Pisani, Paul Fenech, Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Ryan Scicluna, Ricardo Colixto Correa Duarte, Andrija Majdevac

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech, Wellington de Oliveira, Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Adrian Borg, Ige Adeshina, Romeu Romao, Lucas Menezes, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Flavio Cheveresan

Referee: Etienne Mangion

Assistant Referees: Christopher Francalanza, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Wellington de Oliveira (Sirens)