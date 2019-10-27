BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 0 – Birkirkara 0

Hamrun created the first opportunity on the 13th minute. Marco Criaco fired a shot that was parried by Andrew Hogg.

Birkirkara hit back five minutes later. Roderick Briffa hit a shot that was saved by Manuel Bartolo.

The Stripes managed two other opportunities on goal prior to half-time.

On the 39th minute, Caio Prado fired a diagonal shot that sailed wide.

Moments later, Prado delivered a cross that was met by Matthew Guillaumier whose shot was blocked by Bartolo.

Hamrun replied on the 72nd minute. Wilfired Domoraud fired a shot that failed to hit the target.

Birkirkara were reduced to ten men on the 79th minute as Guillaumier was shown his second yellow card of the match.

Despite this, Birkirkara had a great chance moments later as Prado’s shot forced an excellent save from Bartolo.

This was the last chance of the match as both teams had to settle for a draw.

Hamrun starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Triston Caruana, Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares, Wilfried Domoraud, Nicola Leone, Soufiane Lagzir, Darren Borg, Marco Criaco, Ryan Darmanin (58’ Clayton Failla), Orestis Nikolopoulos, Mattia Cinquini

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Matthew Guillaumier, Maurizio Vella, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone (83’ Kurt Zammit), Cain Attard, Caio Henrique Prado (87’ Michael Mifsud), Oscar Matias Carniello, Ryan Fenech, Isaac Ntow.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Caia Prado (Birkirkara)