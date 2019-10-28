BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 0 – Hibernians 2

Hibernians came into this match looking two bounce back from two consecutive defeats. The Paolites lost to Birkirkara and Hamrun in their previous two outings.

However, their task was not an easy one as they were up against a side who were also looking to return to winning ways since Santa Lucia lost narrowly to Mosta in their last match.

Sanderra’s men broke the deadlock four minutes from half-time. Jack Grech’s cross was met by Imanol Iriberri who slotted the ball inside the net without much difficulty.

Iriberri scored again for Hibs on the 53rd minute. The Argentinian forward fired a stunning shot that gave Ryan Caruana no chance.

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Bohrer, David Mendoza, Maycon Santana, Kevin Rosero, Carlos Riascos, Jacob Walker, Daniel Agius, Farid Zuniga, Wilkerson de Souza, Nick Borg

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Timothy Tabone Desira, Ferdinando Apap, Leandro Barbosa, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Dunstan Vella, Gabi Izquier, Andrei Agius, Leonardo Nanni, Imanol Iriberri

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Mario Apap