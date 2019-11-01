BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Gzira United 5

Gzira forged ahead on the 16th minute. Hamed Kone served Martin Davis and the latter fired a powerful shot past Rudy Briffa.

Tedesco’s men doubled their advantage on the 32nd minute. Following a fast counter attack, Andrew Cohen placed the ball inside the net.

The score became 3-0 early in the second half. Arthur Oyama’s cross was met by Amadou Samb who slotted the ball home.

Gzira scored again on the hour mark. Kone went round Tarxien’s defenders before placing the ball behind Briffa.

Samb scored Gzira’s fifth goal on the 65th minute. Marco Botta floored Cohen inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. The Senegalese stepped up and converted.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Marco Botta, Thomas Veronese, Price Mambouana, Brandon Muscat, Manuel Murillo, Aleksa Andrejic, Steve Shaba, Nevin Portelli, Miguel Ciantar, Misael Miranda Gomez

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Nicky Muscat, Zachary Scerri, Rodolfo Soares, Andrew Cohen, Juan Carlos Corbalan, Hamed Kone, Amadou Samb, Arthur Henrique Oyama, Martin Davis

Referee: Andrea Sciriha

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Roberto Vella

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Amadou Samb (Gzira)