BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 1 – Santa Lucia 1

Hamrun Spartans lost two important points as they were held by Santa Lucia in a 1-1 draw.

warren_zammit
1 November 2019, 11:40pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

The Spartans broke the deadlock on the 18th minute. Valdo Goncalves Alhinho’s cross went into the path of Wilfried Domoraud who placed the ball inside the net.

Santa Lucia drew level on the 77th minute. Wilkerson Junnior de Souza Gomes lobbed the ball past the opposing goalkeeper. Jamie Zerafa followed the ball and headed it inside an open goal.

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up:  Jean Claude Debattista, Triston Caruana, Valdo Goncalves Alhinho, Jorge Ailton dos Santos Soares (72’ Darren Borg), Wilfried Domoraud, Clayton Failla, Soufiane Lagzir, Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Mattia Cinquini

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Bohrer Mentz, Kevin Pinheiro Correia, Jackson David Usuga Mendoza, Kevin Ante Rosero (87’ Lee Galea), Carlos Riascos Torres, Jacob Walker, Daniel Agius, Omar Elouni (58’ Adam Magri Overend), Rei Tachikawa (77’ Jamie Zerafa), Wilkerson Junnior de Souza Gomes

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Wilfried Domoraud (Hamrun)



