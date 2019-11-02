BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Floriana 3

Floriana came into this match looking to extend their positive run. The Greens are unbeaten so far in the Premier League and find themselves first in the table ahead of Gzira.

However, they had a difficult task as Mosta are a team who challenge every opposition. Mark Miller’s men were coming from three wins in their last three encounters.

Floriana created the first opportunity of the match on the 10th minute. Diego Venancio fired a diagonal shot that forced a good save from Andreas Vella.

The Greens forged ahead moments later. Venancio was brought down inside the penalty area and the referee whistled for a penalty. Kristian Keqi took charge of the spot kick and converted.

Mark Miller was forced to make an early substitution on the 14th minute as Rafael Morisco suffered an injury. Christian Grech took his place.

Floriana created another chance on the 15th minute. Venancio’s delivery was met by Enzo Ruiz whose header sailed off target.

The score became 2-0 on the 20th minute. Venancio’s shot from a free-kick hit the wall and nearly stunned Vella. However, Mosta’s goalkeeper stood up and parried the ball. Brandon Paiber took the rebound and finished inside the net.

Mosta hit back on the 33rd minute. Dexter Xuereb’s cross was met by Nikolaevich Kotlov who fired a header that was saved by Ini Etim Akpan in two attempts.

Vella produced an excellent save to deny Floriana from scoring again on the 37th minute. Venancio’s cross from a corner fell for Ruiz whose header forced an exceptional save from Mosta’s custodian.

Floriana threatened again two minutes from half-time. Venacio fired a powerful shot from distance that was parried by Vella.

Vella denied Floriana again seconds later. Paiber’s delivery from a corner filtered into the path of Tiago Adan Fonseca whose effort was blocked by Mosta’s goalkeeper.

Floriana started the second half were they left off the first and nearly scored again on the 49th minute. Alexander Cini’s cross fell for Fonseca and the latter sent a header that forced another great save from Vella.

Floriana sealed the issue on the 54th minute. Paiber went through on the right side of the penalty area before firing a powerful shot that gave Vella no chance.

Five minutes later, Paiber drilled a low shot from inside the penalty area that ended up wide.

On the 61st minute, Paiber served Fonseca inside the penalty area and the latter hit a low shot that sailed marginally off target.

Mosta reduced the gap on the 73rd minute. Kotlov sent a low shot that went past Akpan.

Akapn was on the alert to deny Mosta during the stoppage time prior to half time. Jean Diouf fired a shot that was parried by Floriana’s goalkeeper.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Christian Dimitri (Gabriel Aquilina-54), Akeem Roach, Weerton Gomes, Duane Bonnici (Zachary Brincat-57), Nikolaevich Kotlov, Dexter Xuereb, Rafael Morisco, Jean Diouf, Tyrone Farrugia, Matias Muchardi

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Jose Arias Ulises, Brandon Paiber (Clyde Borg-75), Jurgen Pisani, Matias Nicolas Garcia (Jan Busuttil-65), Alexander Cini, Ryan Camenzuli, Tiago Adan Fonseca (Edward Herrera-83)

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Diego Venancio (Floriana)