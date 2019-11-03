BOV Premier League | Sirens 0 – Valletta 0

Sirens were coming from a win over Balzan. On the other hand, Valletta were also coming from a victory. Darren Abdilla’s men defeated Tarxien Rainbows in their last match.

The match failed to rise to expectations with both sides failing to create as many chances as they hoped for.

Sirens created the first chance of the match after 13 minutes. Okoye fired a powerful shop which was tipped for a corner by Bonello.

The St Pauls bay side went close again three minutes into the second half. Cheveresan fired a shot that sailed wide.

Valletta hit back on the 70th minute. Fontanella served Tullimieri and the latter finished off target.

Two minutes later, Joseph Zerafa delivered a cross into the path of Fontanella who failed to hit the target.

Following this result, Sirens are third in the table behind Floriana and Gzira. Valletta will remain further down as the Maltese champions are currently sixth.

Referee: Daniel Portelli

BOV Player of the Match: Flavio Cheveresan