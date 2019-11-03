BOV Premier League | Hibernians 1 – Sliema Wanderers 0

The Wanderers threatened Hibernians on the 10th minute. Following a cross from the right, Jonathan Pearson forced a good save from Marko Jovicic.

Hibs replied on the 24th minute. Jake Grech fired a shot that sailed slightly wide.

On the 31st minute, Gabriel Izqueir of Hibernians saw his shot being saved by Sliema’s goalkeeper.

The Paolites broke the deadlock on the 58th minute. Dunstan Vella’s cross shot filtered through Sliema’s defence and ended up inside the net.

Hibernians went close again on the 66th minute. Joseph Mbong drilled a shot that was saved by Entonjo Elezaj.

Things went from bad to worse for Sliema six minutes from time as Mark Scerri was shown a straight red card.

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Timothy Tabone Desira, Ferdinando Apap, Marcio Leandro da Silveira, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech (68’ Bjorn Kristensen), Dunstan Vella, Gabriel Izquier Artiles, Andrei Agius, Leonardo Nanni (85’ Bjorn Kristensen), Imanol Iriberri

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Entonjo Elezaj, Kurt Shaw, Jonathan Pearson (90+1’ Gareth Barone), John Mintoff, Mark Scerri, Claudio Zappa (66’ Stanimir Miloskovic), Juri Cisotti, Robert Johan Carvajal Diaz, Edmond Agius (66’ Alex Satariano), Seydou Sow, Claudio Pani

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Cristopher Francalanza

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Dunstan Vella (Hibernians)