BOV Premier League | Balzan 5 – Mosta 0

Balzan broke the deadlock after just three minutes. Stefan Dimic delivered a cross into the path of Uros Ljubomirac and the latter placed the ball inside the net.

The score became 2-0 on the 24th minute. Andreas Vella floored Andrija Majdevac inside the penalty area and the referee signalled for a penalty. Majdevac took charge of the spot kick and saw his effort hitting the upright. However, the ball fell for Augustine Loof who headed it home.

Balzan remained dominant and scored again on the 41st minute. Majdevac drilled a low shot that sailed inside the net.

Scerri’s men scored their fourth goal on the 79th minute. Tyrone Farrugia fouled Ljubomirac inside the area and the referee ordered the second penalty in favour of Balzan. This time, Majdevac kept his composure and converted.

Correa Duarte added another goal for Balzan on the 84th minute. The Uruguayan received the ball from Ryan Scicluna and placed it past Vella.

Balzan starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Augustine Loof, Aleksandar Kosoric (85′ Zak Grech), Steve Pisani, Steve Bezzina, Michael Johnson, Paul Fenech (83′ Marcus Grima), Uros Ljubomirac, Stefan Dimic (76′ Ryan Scicluna), Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte, Andrija Majdevac

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Akeem Garnet Roach, Weverton Gomes, Dexter Xuereb, Momodou Jallow (77′ Duane Bonnici), Jean Barthelemey Diouf, Tyrone Farrugia, David James Brown, Sergio Leonardo Villareal, Matias Muchardi (89′ Kyle Gatt), Christian Grech (46′ Zachary Brincat)

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic

Assistant Referees: Thomas Debono, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Andrija Majdevac (Balzan)