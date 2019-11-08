BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Valletta made a good start to the match and threatened Senglea after thirteen minutes. Enmy Pena Beltre fired a shot that was saved by Matthew Farrugia.

The Maltese champions went close again on the 26th minute. Rowen Muscat’s volley nearly stunned Farrugia.

The Citizens forged ahead two minutes later. Following a cross from the left, Matteo Piciollo headed the ball home.

Senglea hit back moments later. Dejan Debono’s effort found Henry Bonello on the alert.

Mario Muscat’s men started the second half on the offensive and went close on the 58th minute. Wilfried Zamble served David Xuereb and the latter fired high.

On the other end, it was kyrian Nwoko who failed to hit the target following a good run.

Farrugia denied Valletta on the 77th minute. Mario Fontanella went past a defender before firing a shot that forced a great save from Senglea’s custodian.

Senglea nearly equalised one minute from time; however, Jose Wilkson’s shot from a free-kick was saved by Henry Bonello.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Jonathan Caruana, Steve Borg, Matteo Picciolo, Kyrian Nwoko, Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Rowen Muscat, Irakli Dzario, Mario Fontanella

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Sigitas Olberkis, Dejan Debono, Elvis Sakyi, Leighton Grech, Manolito Micallef, Sean Cipriott, Wilfried Zamble, Anderson Carniero, David Xuereb, Marcelo Dias

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Matteo Picciolo (Valletta)